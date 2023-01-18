Arrangements for India vs New Zealand ODI match in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of the first ODI match between India and New Zealand that is scheduled to be held on January 18 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal, Hyderabad, police made necessary arrangements.

Apart from the deployment of around 2500 police personnel, 300 CCTV cameras are being installed in and around the stadium to cover the entire area.

In order to detect explosives and other prohibited materials inside the stadium, scanners are installed at the venue. To ensure safety, bomb disposal team and sniffer dogs were pressed into service.

Separate teams are being deployed for checking the movements of antisocial elements. A mounted police force is deployed at gate numbers 1, 3, 4, 7 & 8.

Hyderabad Metro Rail extends timing for India vs New Zealand ODI match

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities extended their timings up to 1 am for spectators.

At the stadium, the spectators are not allowed to carry the following things

Laptops Banners Water Bottles Cameras Cigarettes Electronic items Matchbox Lighters Sharp metal/plastic objects Binoculars Coins Writing pens Batteries Helmets Perfumes Bags Outside eatables

SHE teams

Separate SHE teams have been deployed in order to control the eve teasing against women.

A separate vendor supervising teams are established to control the vendors and their rates as prescribed by the authorities.

The viewers are not allowed to park any vehicles on either side of the main road from Genpact to Uppal ring road and Uppal Ring Road to Vishal Mart, Ramanthapur.

Traffic advisory

Moderate traffic congestion is expected from 8 am to 10 pm on the stretch starting from Somajiguda to RGI Cricket Stadium.

Heavy goods vehicles coming from LB Nagar and Warangal routes would not be allowed towards Habsiguda during match timings. They will be diverted as per the instructions of ADCP-Traffic.

Heavy goods vehicles coming from ECIL, Kushaiguda, and Cherlapally towards Uppal X road are being diverted via Mallapur bridge, Chengicherla X (Warangal route), and LB Nagar junctions. The restrictions will be in force on the match day.