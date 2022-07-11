Arrogant KCR will lose in Gajwel: Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender today claimed that he was aware the fears and weaknesses of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He also said KCR was arrogant and his arrogance would disappear soon.

Stating that none has levelled baseless allegations against him in his 20-year political career, Etela said KCR was repeatedly targeting him and expelled him from the TRS party but he did not leave it.

Rajender said he would not talk like KCR as he has decency. He said the people of KCR’s Assembly constituency Gajwel were ready to defeat the Chief Minister. Stating that he was aware of political strategies of the KCR, Rajender hoped that their party would win the elections in Gajwel.

Etela said there was no comparison between PM Narendra Modi and CM KCR. Referring to the chasing of the rulers of Sri Lanka, he said the people of Telangana would soon chase away the family based rulers of Telangana.