Arshad Warsi calls Prabhas a ‘Joker’ in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Mumbai: In a recent podcast called “Unfiltered by Samdish,” Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi shared his honest opinions about the sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. While the movie has been a huge hit, earning over Rs 1100 crore worldwide and breaking many box office records, Warsi wasn’t fully impressed, especially with how Prabhas looked in the film.

Arshad Warsi, known for speaking his mind, mentioned that he loved Amitabh Bachchan’s role as Ashwatthama in the movie but was disappointed with Prabhas’ appearance. “I watched Kalki 2898 AD and didn’t like it,” Warsi said. He added, “Amit ji was unbelievable! The power he has is amazing. But Prabhas, it was sad to see him looking like a ‘joker’.”

Here it is, The real view of #Kalki2898AD‌ from north India. #Prabhas looks like Joker in the film says Arshad. He also added kalki could have been a good film like Mad Max but the actor and director failed to do so.

pic.twitter.com/hbEWMOyyj7 — Movie Hub (@Its_Movieshub) August 18, 2024

Warsi explained that he expected Prabhas to look more like Mel Gibson in Mad Max—tough and intense. Instead, he felt Prabhas was given a look that didn’t match that expectation. “I just don’t understand why filmmakers make such decisions,” he said.

Despite Warsi’s criticism, Kalki 2898 AD has been celebrated as one of the biggest movies of the year. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas, with special appearances by famous actors like SS Rajamouli, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salman, and Ram Gopal Varma. Director Nag Ashwin is already planning the second part of the film, which many fans are eagerly awaiting.