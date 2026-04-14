Arshdeep Singh, his rumoured GF Samreen’s videos go viral

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh and Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur have sparked fresh dating rumours after being spotted together at Chandigarh Airport. A viral video showing the Punjab Kings pacer walking and talking with the model has set social media ablaze with speculation about their relationship.

The Viral Airport Video

The video, reportedly filmed on April 12, shows Arshdeep entering Chandigarh Airport with his bag alongside three other people. Social media users claim that one of them is actress Samreen Kaur. In the footage, the two are seen talking privately before a fan wearing a Punjab Kings jersey approaches them. Samreen is then seen hugging the fan goodbye.

Pakda gaya sher… They look good together ngl pic.twitter.com/8rrHYnbz4l — Dhillon (@sehajdhillon_) April 12, 2026

Social Media Clues Fuel Speculation

The dating rumours began earlier when Arshdeep shared a photo on Snapchat showing him holding hands with a mystery girl, though her face was hidden. Fans quickly noticed a distinctive tattoo on the girl’s hand that matched one worn by Samreen Kaur.

Adding to the speculation, both Arshdeep and Samreen have shared similar photos from the same locations on their social media accounts. On April 11, Samreen posted a photo of a religious place, and Arshdeep later shared the exact same image. Similarly, after Punjab Kings travelled to Mumbai, both posted content from the Gateway of India.

Frequent Stadium Appearances

During IPL 2026, Samreen has been regularly spotted at Punjab Kings matches, cheering from the stands at venues including Mullanpur and Mumbai. She was seen wearing the team jersey and sharing photos from the matches on Instagram, which fans interpreted as support for Arshdeep.

Who is Samreen Kaur?

Samreen Kaur is a rising star in the Punjabi entertainment industry. Born on September 7, 1999, in Jammu and Kashmir, she was a finalist in Femina Miss India 2018 representing her state. She has appeared in Bollywood films like “83” and worked in popular Punjabi music videos including “Baawla” and “Yaara Tere Warga.”

No Official Confirmation Yet

Despite the mounting evidence and fan excitement, neither Arshdeep Singh nor Samreen Kaur has officially confirmed or commented on their relationship status. The couple remains tight-lipped, leaving fans to speculate based on social media posts and public sightings.