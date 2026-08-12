Art or affront? Kali’s portrayal in Kolkata sparks online debate

Kolkata: A dance recital in Kolkata has sparked controversy after the costume worn by a performer portraying Goddess Kali drew objections from sections of the audience, triggering a debate over artistic expression, religious sensitivities and the depiction of Hindu deities in cultural performances.

The performance, staged at Mohit Mancha in Tala Park by dance production group Nitya – Faculty of Sight, on August 8, raised hackles as Maa Kali appeared to be sporting unruly, long hair, garlands, jewellery, and little else, drawing objections from viewers and social media users once the video was uploaded by Brut.

The outrage and hurt religious sentiments seem a little out of place because the event happened in Kolkata, and Maa Kali is revered across West Bengal. Traditionally speaking, she is depicted wearing bones around her waist or, at most, a tiger skin.

Meanwhile, TOI reported that amid increasing backlash on social media over the “inappropriate clothing” during the mythological dance drama, the organisers of ‘Mahavidya’ have issued an apology. In a statement posted on Facebook, they sought to wash their hands of the controversy by claiming they had no idea what costume that particular dancer was going to wear, as she hadn’t rehearsed in it.

According to the organisers, the team had assumed she would be similarly attired as the two other dancers with her. Promising to introduce stricter checks in future, their statement on Facebook said the choreography and presentation were the ‘creative decisions’ of the artist.



Apologising, they reportedly called the incident ‘unsightly and undesirable’ but added that the performers were experienced dancers who were given creative freedom.



