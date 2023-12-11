Article 370: Will SC verdict have implications beyond Jammu & Kashmir?

As the Supreme Court upheld the Centre’s move of scrapping Article 370, which granted semi-autonomous status to the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir and restricted the Centre’s legislative powers with respect to the state, legal experts see its implications on several other decisions made my the Centre beyond Jammu & Kashmir.

While delivering the verdict, Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud said, “Every decision taken by Union on behalf of State during Presidential rule not open to challenge…this will lead to the administration of state to a standstill.” The court also held that it was not going into the question of whether parliament can convert a state into a union territory. It was done because ‘Solicitor general has promised to restore the statehood.’

The court also directed to the Election Commission of India to conduct elections ‘by September 30, 2024’, notably intervening with an independent body (the Election Commission) empowered to autonomously determine poll schedules.

Interestingly, the plea for elections wasn’t a part of any petitions.

Article 370: Why was it introduced?

Following the Indian partition in 1947, Hyderabad, Junagadh, and Kashmir stood as independent states outside any dominion. On July 25, 1947, Mountbatten, India’s final British Viceroy, informed the princes of these states that the Indian Independence Act liberated them from obligations, providing them with technical and legal independence.

Junagadh, predominantly Hindu in population but with Muslim rulers, was annexed in February 1948. Hyderabad became a part of the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, following Operation Polo.

Kashmir, a Muslim-majority state governed by a Hindu prince, was among the 562 British crown states left to determine their future. However, in October 1947, Indian minister VP Menon met Maharaja Hari Singh after armed tribesmen from North West frontier entered Kashmir. They agreed that Kashmir’s accession to India would be accepted, pending a plebiscite once the law and order situation permitted.

As hostilities between India and Pakistan grew over Kashmir, Article 370 was incorporated into India’s Constitution on October 17, 1949, designated as Article 306A by the Constituent Assembly. This provision aimed to grant special status to Jammu and Kashmir, offering autonomy within the Indian Union, accounting for the unique circumstances of the state and promise of a referendum.

It gave the state legislature to make its own laws in all matters except for finance, defence, foreign affairs and communications.

Considered by legal experts as a constitutional and legal bridge between India and the state of Jammu and Kashmir after its accession to India under unique circumstances, Article 370 granted the erstwhile state a distinctive status.

Why was it revoked?

The BJP-led Centre had long promised to revoke Article 370, which would technically require assent from the Legislative Assembly of the state. On June 19, 2018, Governor’s Rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the BJP withdrew its support to the coalition government led by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Following the dissolution of the Legislative Assembly on November 21, 2018, President’s Rule was imposed.

On August 5, the Centre issued an order that made “all the provisions of the Constitution” applicable to J&K state. On August 6, the President issued a declaration under Article 370(3) making all its clauses inoperative except the provision that all articles of the Constitution shall apply to J&K.

This move was opposed and a batch of petitions were filed in the Supreme Court against the Centre changing the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating it into two Union territories.

Implications of SC verdict