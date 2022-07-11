Artificial Intelligence in Defence exhibition

Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 11th July 2022 9:31 pm IST
Artificial Intelligence in Defence exhibition
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Defence MoS Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar during the inauguration of 'Artificial Intelligence in Defence' (AIDef) exhibition, in New Delhi, Monday, July 11, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Defence MoS Ajay Bhatt during the inauguration of ‘Artificial Intelligence in Defence’ (AIDef) exhibition, in New Delhi, Monday, July 11, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
