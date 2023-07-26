As Telangana braces for intense rains, officials to step up vigil

Hyderabad: As Telangana expects heavy rains in the next 48 hours, state chief secretary Santhi Kumari has asked district collectors, superintendents of police, commissioners of police to step up vigil.

In a teleconference held on Wednesday, Santhi Kumari pointed out a high possibility of floods due to overflowing dams, canals and ponds in the Godavari basin.

She directed revenue and police officers to ensure the safety of citizens residing in low-level and flood prone areas. She asked the police department to reduce traffic congestion and secure smooth vehicular movement.

She asked officials to keep relief materials accessible to citizens and identify rehabilitation centres. She also asked to start immediate repair works on damaged state and national highway roads.

Collectors were directed to inform the people through local cable TV and other broadcast media about the precautionary measures taken in the wake of heavy rains.

She specifically asked to restrict locals and tourists near waterfalls until normalcy is restored.

Santhi Kumari especially asked the Bhadrachalam district collector to review all processes as the district recorded 43 feet of water rise due to the overflowing Godavari river.

Director general of police Anjani Kumar said that 60 families in two villages of Charla area of Bhadradri Kothagudem district have been shifted to rehabilitation centres. Roads were damaged due to heavy rains in some parts of Vikarabad. Police officers in all areas have been put on alert and constantly monitoring the situation, he informed.

Apart from DGP Anjani Kumar, special chief secretaries Ramakrishna Rao, Rajat Kumar, Sunil Sharma, secretary disaster management department Rahul Bojja, secretary roads and buildings Srinivasa Raju, secretary medical and health Rizvi, GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose and other officials attended this conference.



