Asad Owaisi sticks to his guns; says BRS will make a hattrick

Hyderabad: Amidst changing political scenario, All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi is confident of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) hattrick in the ensuing Assembly elections in Telangana State.

He brushes aside talk of Muslim minorities shifting towards Congress and Congress win in polls.

“This is nothing but Congress propaganda. Nothing sort of this is happening. There could be their vote and they will get it. But to say that there is a change in Muslims (to support Congress) is wrong.

Telangana Muslims, Telangana Hindus, Telangana OBC, Telangana Dalit, Adivasi have seen visible development here. And they are appreciating it,” he said.

He added, “Telangana is the only state with highest social sector funding. In Telangana, Muslims as per their population are getting Asara pension, schools, overseas scholarships, pre-matric scholarships, and 17,000 Imams getting honorarium. These schemes have been grounded and implemented.”

Owaisi said in nine years Rs 11,500 crore has been spent on Minorities. “I am not adding Rythu Beema.

There are Muslims in them too. There have been lot of developmental works in the Old City of Hyderabad and anybody can vouch for it by filing an RTI,” he remarked.

Dismissing allegations of some parties that MIM was deliberately keeping the Old City of Hyderabad backward to have a stranglehold on it he challenged them to contest and defeat them.

“Let them come to Old City and defeat us if we had done no development. It’s nothing but to tarnish the image of the AIMIM party and the good work done by it in the Old City of Hyderabad. Several works have been taken up,” he added.

Taking pot shots at Congress president (Revanth Reddy), he said its open secret Revanth Reddy has RSS background.

“People know he has come from RSS. It’s a fact that one who gets into RSS will never come out. From RSS he went to ABVP along with Kishan Reddy, …then to BJP. With love, we christened him RSS Anna. Congress is controlled by Mohan Bhagwat Saab. This is the truth,” he alleged.

To another question, on Union Minister and BJP State president G Kishan Reddy statement that BJP would scrap 4 per cent reservations for Muslims in Telangana State if it comes to power, he explained Muslims were not getting reservations based on religion.

As per Article 15 of socially, educationally backward communities, Muslims are getting scholarships. “Not all Muslims are getting scholarships. It’s a false propaganda of BJP,” he alleged.

Taking a dig at the Karnataka Government, he said the reservation issue is different in Karnataka and Telangana.

“Six months have passed since they (Congress) came to power in Karnataka. Why haven’t they given reservations to Muslims? BJP removed it, you (Congress) should have issued a government order. They haven’t done it in six months. This is the real face of the Congress party,” he remarked.