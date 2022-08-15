Asaduddin, Anam Mirza blessed with baby girl

Hyderabad: Entrepreneur, vlogger, and ace tennis player Sania Mirza‘s sister Anam Mirza and her husband Asaduddin, who is the son of famous cricket player Azharuddin, are now parents to a baby girl as they welcomed their ‘little boss lady’ today morning in Hyderabad.

Anam Mirza and Asaduddin both took to Instagram to share a cute announcement of their baby’s arrival.

Anam posted an animated picture of a boss baby girl and captioned it, “It is a little boss lady. #BabyAnamAsad is here.” Alongside it, she posted a heart emoji.

Within no time, the comment section under the announcement has been flooded with friends and family posting congratulatory messages. Several A-listers from the entertainment industry also showered Anam with prayers and good wishes.

In March this year, Anam had announced her pregnancy with a cutesy video of her nephew, Izhaan Mirza Malik revealing the news. She had captioned it, “#BabyAnamAsad is on its way. Please keep us in your prayers…#alhamdulillah.”

Ever since then, Anam Mirza has beautifully documented every step of her journey to motherhood and shared it with her followers regularly. In fact, in the last week of July, Anam, along with her husband, had hosted a lavish baby shower with friends and family in attendance. She had shared several glimpses of the eventful night.