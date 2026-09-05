Asaduddin Owaisi accuses BJP of targeting mosques, graveyards

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, September 5, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of targeting mosques, graveyards and houses for political gains.

Owaisi’s remark comes in the wake of the demolition of a mosque inside the District Magistrate’s office complex in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur earlier on Saturday, a day after the District Judge’s court dismissed an appeal filed by the Muslim side against an earlier order declaring the structure illegal.

He said these actions undermine constitutional and legal protections. “Muslims are being selectively targeted through demolition drives and other government action,” Owaisi alleged while addressing the media at the party headquarters in Darrussalaam, Hyderabad.

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He questioned the use of bulldozers against properties when legal and court proceedings are still underway, arguing that due process must be followed before any demolition is carried out. The Hyderabad MP also said that mosques, graveyards, and houses are protected under various legal and constitutional provisions and alleged that their targeting creates fear and insecurity among members of the Muslim community.

He also questioned whether demolition drives should be used as a political tool, particularly when property disputes are pending before courts. Owaisi stressed that governments must respect judicial proceedings and ensure that every citizen receives equal protection under the law.

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Demolition to polarise voters

He accused BJP-ruled states of demolishing mosques and graveyards to polarise voters along communal lines. He called for state governments to uphold constitutional values, the rule of law and the rights of citizens irrespective of their religion.

The AIMIM supremo said that law enforcement and civic authorities should act strictly within the framework of the Constitution and existing laws, and that disputes over ownership or legality of structures should be resolved through established legal procedures rather than punitive demolition.