Asaduddin Owaisi announces special rain prayers on Sunday

There has been a 19 per cent monsoon deficit in the state.

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Asaduddin Owaisi speaking at a public event with a microphone in hand.

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, on Wednesday, July 15, announced special prayers for rain.

As monsoons evade Telangana, farmers are facing water shortages. There has been a 19 per cent monsoon deficit in the state.

Owaisi announced Salat al-Istisqa (special prayers for rain) on July 26 (Sunday) at 8 am. The prayers will seek rainfall and relief as over 20 districts face deficient rains.

Subhan Bakery

Earlier in the day, he distributed school bags and long notebooks to students in Classes 6 to 10 at Hyderabad’s Urdu-medium schools.

The Majlis Charitable Relief Trust, which was established in 2025, has so far provided education kits to 3,81,693 students.

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