Asaduddin Owaisi announces special rain prayers on Sunday

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, on Wednesday, July 15, announced special prayers for rain.

As monsoons evade Telangana, farmers are facing water shortages. There has been a 19 per cent monsoon deficit in the state.

Owaisi announced Salat al-Istisqa (special prayers for rain) on July 26 (Sunday) at 8 am. The prayers will seek rainfall and relief as over 20 districts face deficient rains.

Earlier in the day, he distributed school bags and long notebooks to students in Classes 6 to 10 at Hyderabad’s Urdu-medium schools.

The Majlis Charitable Relief Trust, which was established in 2025, has so far provided education kits to 3,81,693 students.