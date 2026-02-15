Asaduddin Owaisi seeks police action against YouTubers over vendor harassment

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party president Asaduddin Owaisi demanded that the police register a case against YouTubers who harassed a vendor during Medaram Jathara recently.

“If the police keep mum, it will set a precedent. The YouTubers are spreading venom targeting the Muslim community. They should be arrested and their video should be taken down,” said Asaduddin Owaisi.

He said people of all communities go and do business at Medaram Jathara. “It is wrong to target anyone in such a manner,” the AIMIM president said.

A few days ago during Medaram Jathara, a Muslim street vendor from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, was made to eat his own food to prove he was not committing “food jihad” before a group of YouTubers.

After being publicly harassed by the YouTubers, he received support not only from residents in his town but also from influencers and political parties, who slammed the YouTube journalists for making videos for “views and likes.”

A group from Tejaswi News channel approached the man named Shaik Shaiksha Vali and began questioning him about the validity of the food he sells.

However, Vali explained that he works for a boss who gets him the ingredients. “I only sell here, I don’t know where the bread gets made,” he told the YouTubers.