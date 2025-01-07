Asaduddin Owaisi targets BJP over Haryana’s poor sex ratio

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised PM Narendra Modi and BJP’s ‘nationalist’ spokespersons for accusing Muslims of India of ‘sexism’, while the sex ratio in BJP-ruled states remain poor.

The Hyderabad MP took to X (former Twitter) to cite a new report showing how Haryana, a state ruled by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for over a decade, recorded the country’s lowest sex ratio in the past 8 years.

Asaduddin Owaisi deplored the mindset of people, who would “kill their unborn daughters.”

“Men are k*lling people over meat, but feel nothing for our daughters,” the AIMIM chief added.

According to the report by the Indian Express, Haryana has yet again recorded the lowest sex ratio of 910 girls per 1,000 boys born in the state in 2024 — the lowest in the past eight years, including 2023 (916).

Muslims have a high sex ratio: Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi, in his X post, asserted that the Muslim Community in India has one of the highest sex ratios, as Islam prohibits female foeticide.

According to the latest PEW research on female foeticide in India, based on Union government data indicates foeticide of at least 9 million females in the years 2000–2019. The research shows that 86.7% of these foeticides were by Hindus, followed by Sikhs with 4.9%, and Muslims with 6.6%.

Meanwhile, the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi highlighted the Islamophobic narrative building in the prime-time shows on TV news channels, which call for the ‘modernisation of the Muslims.’

Owaisi reacts to lynching case in UP

Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday, criticised the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government for its inaction against the accused in the latest case of lynching in the state.

Asaduddin Owaisi also criticised the police, urging them to ensure justice in such cases and not protect the accused. Attacking UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Owaisi said, “Killing a person is still a crime in India, even if the person is a Muslim, and Uttar Pradesh is still a part of India.”

The Hyderabad MP’s reaction came after a Muslim man was beaten to death in UP’s Moradabad for allegedly slaughtering a cow.

In a post on X, the AIMIM supremo said, “Uttar Pradesh police, just a reminder—you are the police, not a gang of unemployed criminals disguised as cow protectors. Do justice.”



