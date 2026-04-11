Asha Bhosle suffers heart attack, condition critical: Reports

Mumbai: Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle has been hospitalised in Mumbai after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday, April 11. The 92-year-old icon is currently undergoing treatment in the emergency unit at Breach Candy Hospital.

According to Dr. Pratit Samdani from the hospital, Asha Bhosle was rushed in following the cardiac episode and is now under close medical supervision in the Emergency Medical Services unit. A report by India Today confirmed the development.

Her family has not yet issued an official statement, and further updates on her condition are awaited.

More about Asha Bhosle

A towering figure in Indian music, Asha Bhosle has lent her voice to countless timeless songs including Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge, Rangeela Re, and Sharara Sharara. From peppy dance numbers to soulful ghazals like Dil Cheez Kya Hai, she has remained one of the most versatile voices in the industry.

The singer, who began her journey as early as 1943 with the Marathi film Majha Bal, is set to turn 93 on September 8, 2026. Her sudden hospitalisation has sent shockwaves across the music fraternity and fans worldwide.