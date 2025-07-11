Asha Bhosle’s death rumours go viral, her son reveals truth

Hyderabad: Asha Bhosle, the legendary Indian singer known for her evergreen songs like “Dum Maaro Dum,” “Sharara,” and “Radha Kaise Na Jale,” has been loved by millions for decades. Her voice is part of India’s musical soul, and she is truly one of the greatest singers the country has ever seen.

Fake News Shocked Fans

On July 1, 2025, a shocking post appeared on Facebook. A user named Shabana Shaikh shared a picture of Asha Bhosle with a garland around her neck and wrote, “Famous singer Asha Bhosle passed away – a musical era ends.” The post spread quickly, and many people believed it without checking if it was true.

Soon, other similar posts started appearing, with people posting emotional messages and offering prayers. The news went viral in no time, causing panic and sadness among her fans.

Her Son Clears the Air

As the rumour kept spreading, Asha Bhosle’s son Anand Bhosle came forward and strongly denied the news. In a short statement to ETimes, he said, “It is untrue.” This brought relief to fans who were worried and upset by the false news.

Asha Bhosle Is Healthy and Active

Just a few days before the rumour, Asha ji had celebrated her late husband R.D. Burman’s birth anniversary and was seen at a film screening. At 91 years old, she is still active, graceful, and full of life.

Asha Bhosle’s Fame

She has sung over 12,000 songs in more than 20 languages. She is known all over the world and has performed in many countries. She received big honours like the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Vibhushan, and is even in the Guinness Book of World Records for recording the most songs.