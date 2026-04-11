Hyderabad: One of India’s most popular digital creators, Ashish Chanchlani, continues to dominate the internet with his relatable comedy and massive fan following. Known for his YouTube channel Ashish Chanchlani Vines, the creator has built a loyal audience over the years with his high-energy sketches and humorous take on everyday Indian life.

With millions of subscribers and viral videos to his credit, Ashish has evolved into more than just a YouTuber. He is now a mainstream entertainer, often seen collaborating with big names across industries.

Hyderabad wins Ashish Chanchlani’s heart

Recalling his recent visit to Hyderabad for a movie-related event in Varanasi promotions, Ashish couldn’t stop raving about the city during his latest appearance on The Prakhar Gupta Xperience podcast. The comedian praised the city’s rapid growth, food culture, and deep love for cinema.

“Hyderabad is crazy. Hyderabad has reached a different place. I was here for a lot. I even came for S. S. Rajamouli sir’s event,” Ashish said in the podcast.

Ashish asks the host: “Have you been to Hyderabad?”

Host replies: “Not in a long time?”

Ashish then said, “You should go now. It’s very developed. Food is so good.

Food was always a speciality of Hyderabad. They love movies like anything. I’ve been to a place that feels like I should have been here… wow, it feels like that.”

His candid and humorous way of describing the city struck a chord with fans, especially Hyderabadis, who quickly shared and celebrated the clip online.

From YouTube star to hosting grand film events

Ashish is now gearing up for a massive career moment as he teams up with visionary filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli. The YouTuber will host the grand launch event of the much-anticipated film Globe Trotter, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Meanwhile, Ashish Chanchlani recently hosted the grand launch event of filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli’s ambitious project Globe Trotter, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The event, held at Ramoji Film City, witnessed a grand setup with the teaser reportedly screened on a massive screen, drawing significant attention from fans and industry insiders.

Video trends online

As the clip continues to trend, fans have been praising Ashish for his candid take on Hyderabad. His comments have once again highlighted the city’s growing popularity, especially for its food, culture, and deep-rooted love for cinema.