Mumbai: A shocking internet sensation! Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani set social media on fire by posting a picture with Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam. In the photo, Ashish is holding Elli in his arms while she smiles with a bouquet of red and yellow flowers.

The sweet moment was captured by a beautiful canal with a stone bridge in the background. But what really grabbed attention was the caption – “Finally ”.

Fans Go Crazy Over the Post

Within minutes of posting, the photo went viral. Fans and celebrities rushed to comment. Some said “OMG! Is this real?” while others joked that it must be a prank or a new project teaser. Even celebs like Pulkit Samrat and Munawar Farooqui joined the fun, leaving emojis and funny remarks.

One fan even joked, “Ashish’s electricity bill will now be shared!”

Were They Dating All Along?

Rumours about Ashish and Elli started months ago when they were seen together at the Elle List 2025 event in February. They walked the red carpet together and looked super comfortable. Since then, people have been guessing if something is going on between them.

Now, with this romantic photo, it seems like they are finally dropping a big hint.

Who Is Elli AvrRam?

Elli AvrRam is a Swedish-Greek actress and model who made a name for herself in Bollywood with a charming presence and versatile talent. She first captured attention with her appearance in the romantic comedy “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon”alongside Kapil Sharma in 2015. Over the years, Elli has showcased her acting range in films like “Goodbye” (2022), “Ganapath” (2023), and “B Happy” (2025), where she took on diverse roles. Known for her bubbly personality and striking looks, Elli is fluent in multiple languages and has also gained popularity as a social media influencer. Her international background and Bollywood success make her a unique, cross-cultural star in today’s film landscape.

Is It Love or Just a Collab?

While Ashish and Elli haven’t said clearly if they’re dating, the photo, the caption, and their happy faces have everyone talking. Some believe it’s real love, others think it’s a smart promotion for an upcoming film or video.