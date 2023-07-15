Ashwin leads India to innings and 141-run win over West Indies

In the extended final session, West Indies were bundled out for 130 in their second innings, as the match ended in three days.

Roseau: Senior off-spinner R Ashwin picked up yet another five-wicket haul (7/71) to bowl India to an innings and 141-run win over West Indies in the opening Test here on Friday.

India, who had reached 400 for four at lunch, declared their first innings at 421 for five and grabbed a massive lead of 271 runs even before the West Indies came out to bat in their second innings.

Brief scores: West Indies 150 all out and 130 all out in 50.3 overs (R Ashwin 7/71)

India 1st Innings: 421/5 declared in 152.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 171, Rohit Sharma 103, Virat Kohli 76).

