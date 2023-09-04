Asia Cup 2023: India, Pakistan set to clash again – Here’re details

India and Pakistan are set to clash once again in a Super Four match of the Asia Cup on September 10, 2023. This became possible after India defeated Nepal in their Group A match on Monday.

At the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, unbeaten fifties by captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill powered India to the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup with a ten-wicket thrashing of Nepal.

In 48.2 overs, Nepal scored 230 runs, losing all wickets. India won the match via the DLS method by scoring 147 runs without any loss in 20.1 overs.

India, Pakistan entered Super Four of Asia Cup 2023

Following the victory, both India and Pakistan from Group A entered the next stage of the tournament, where the teams will also play matches with the top two teams of Group B.

Excitement is running high among fans as the last match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 was washed out due to rainfall.

On Saturday, the remarkable rescue act of Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan helped India overcome a fiery opening spell from Shaheen Shah Afridi to post a healthy 266 against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2023 match. However, due to persistent rainfall, the match was called off, and both India and Pakistan earned one point each.

Group B teams

In Group B of the Asia Cup 2023, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh currently hold two points each.

Today’s match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will determine who will enter the Super Four of the Asia Cup.

If Afghanistan wins today’s match, all three teams will have two points, and the two teams with the highest net run rate will qualify for the next stage.

Most likely, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are expected to progress to the next stage of the Asia Cup 2023 where India and Pakistan are also set to clash on Saturday.