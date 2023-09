Hangzhou: India won a silver medal in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol Team Shooting with Palak, Esha Singh and TS Divya finishing second with a score of 1731-50x at the Asian Games here on Friday.

The Indian team of Palak, Esha Singh and TS Divya finished behind China, who took gold in 1736 points (66x) while Chinese Taipei won bronze with 1723-53x.

More details awaited.