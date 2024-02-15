Asif Ali Zardari likely to become Pakistan president

PML-N leadership has agreed to support Zardari for the post of president in return for PPP's support to Shehbaz Sharif for the Prime Minister's post.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 15th February 2024 2:46 pm IST
Must establish 'writ of law' against 'power hungry' Imran: Zardari
Asif Ali Zardari

Islamabad: As PML-N, PPP, MQMP, PML-Q, IPP and BAP have announced to form a coalition government at the Centre, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is likely to become the President of the country for the second time, local media reported.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

On Tuesday, the abovementioned parties had announced to form a government in the Centre on the lines of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, Geo News reported.

PML-N leadership has agreed to support Zardari for the post of president in return for PPP’s support to Shehbaz Sharif for the Prime Minister’s post, sources said.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, PML(N) leader Rana Sanaullah said that PPP did not not demand the top constitutional post of president.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had on Tuesday announced Zardari as PPP candidate for the President’s post.

“I am not saying this because he is my father. I am saying this because the country is in a huge crisis at the moment and if anyone can douse this fire, it is Asif Ali Zardari,” Bilawal had said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 15th February 2024 2:46 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button