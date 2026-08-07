Asifabad panchayat secretary suspended for birth record lapse

Collector K. Haritha suspended Secretary Shainy Thirupathi for flouting norms in registering the birth of one Ponna Srinidhi on a portal for recording births and deaths, said news reports. Computer operator Neelesh was removed from service for his role in registering the birth.

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Hyderabad: The Collector of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad on Friday, August 7, suspended a panchayat secretary and sacked a computer operator for issuing a fake birth certificate at Sirpur (T) mandal centre.

Collector K. Haritha suspended Secretary Shainy Thirupathi for flouting norms in registering the birth of one Ponna Srinidhi on a portal for recording births and deaths, said news reports. Computer operator Neelesh was removed from service for his role in registering the birth.

The duo reportedly entered Srinidhi’s birth on the portal even though her name was not registered in the register of births. Post an inquiry into the lapse, action was taken against the duo.

Subhan Bakery

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