ED officials asking same questions repeatedly, arrest illegal: Kavitha

"It is a political case, it is a fabricated case," the BRS leader said.

Updated: 23rd March 2024 2:03 pm IST
Delhi excise policy case: ED produces K Kavitha before court
BRS leader K Kavitha was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi on Saturday, March 23

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi on Saturday, March 23, in connection with the alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Before entering the court, Kavitha told a sea of reporters waiting that her arrest was illegal. “It is a political case, it is a fabricated case. It is a false case, we are fighting it out. They have nothing new, asking the same questions again and again,” she said.

