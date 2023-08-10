Assad blames terrorism for destruction in Syria

Assad emphasised the extent of destruction caused by terrorism in Syria, stressing that no state intentionally destroys its own homeland. 

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad

Damascus: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has said that terrorism caused destruction in Syria, saying those who supported terrorism should be held accountable.

Speaking to Sky News Arabia in an interview on Wednesday, Assad emphasised the extent of destruction caused by terrorism in Syria, stressing that no state intentionally destroys its own homeland. 

He dismissed the notion that counter-terrorism efforts could ruin the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Assad, if Syria had followed the demands of certain countries, the war could have been prevented. However, doing so would have come at the expense of the rights and interests of the Syrian people.

Regarding Syria’s relationship with friendly nations, he said their support is essential but emphasised that the true resilience lies with the Syrian people.

Assad criticised the US “Caesar Act,” saying it impedes Syria’s economic development, worsening the country’s situation.

