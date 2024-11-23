Assam: BJP wrests Congress-stronghold Samaguri in bypoll

Guwahati:The BJP on Saturday defeated the Congress in the closely-watched by-election to the Samaguri assembly seat, which witnessed widespread violence during campaigning.

BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarmah defeated Congress nominee Tanzil Hussain by 24,501 votes.

Tanzil’s father Rakibul Hussain, a former state minister, won the minority-dominated seat for five consecutive terms. His election to the Lok Sabha necessitated the bypoll.

The Congress’s loss in the seat is being seen as a personal defeat for senior Hussain, who created a record by winning the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of over 10 lakh votes.

Sarmah polled 81,321 votes while Tanzil secured 56,820 votes.

Samaguri was among five assembly seats where by-elections were held, and the BJP-led NDA bagged all of them.