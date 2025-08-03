Assam CM accuses Rahul Gandhi of favouring Bangladesh‑Pakistani Muslims

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is anti-national and only supports the Muslims of Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an election campaign meeting in Bodoland Territorial Region, Sarma also claimed that the Congress does not respect icons of Assam, like the Kamakhya temple and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.

“Rahul Gandhi is an anti-India person. He is only with Bangladeshi and Pakistani Muslims. He is not with Indian Hindus, not even with Indian Muslims. Rahul Gandhi is an anti-national personality,” Sarma alleged.

He, however, did not elaborate on the reasons for branding Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, as “anti-national”.

Asked about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s planned visit to Assam, Sarma said he has no objection to it.

“I have no objection to Priyanka Gandhi coming to Assam. However, Assam’s Self Help Groups’ women members are 100 times more advanced than Priyanka Gandhi. Assamese women, especially those in SHGs, will defeat Priyanka Gandhi in every aspect.

“She won’t be able to join a competition with them. Our women prepare laaru, pitha (traditional Assamese sweets), do farming in paddy fields, and send children to schools and colleges. How can Priyanka Gandhi compete with our women?” he questioned.

Earlier in the day, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi said that party MP Priyanka Gandhi has expressed willingness to visit Assam, especially Dhubri, where she had campaigned during the last Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting to it, Sarma claimed, “They consider Dhubri as Assam. There is no issue in visiting Dhubri. But first one should talk about visiting Kamakhya, Batadrava, Charaideo Moidam and Rang Ghar, and then to Dhubri also.”

He also alleged, “They (Congress leaders) don’t have faith in Maa Kamakhya, Mahapurush Sankardeva, and do not recognise Charaideo and Rang Ghar. They recognise only a section of religious minorities living in Dhubri. They don’t understand the love of any other people.”

Stressing that he has absolutely no problem with Gandhi visiting Dhubri, Sarma claimed that Assamese people of other areas “do not have any interest” in seeing the Congress leader.

“There is no problem in going to Dhubri, but she should visit other areas. However, I feel it is not the time to visit other places. Who will come to see Priyanka Gandhi? Assamese people have no interest in seeing Priyanka Gandhi,” he claimed.