Assam CM’s resignation sought over attack on Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Guwahati: The United Opposition Forum (UOF) — an alliance of several parties in Assam, on Monday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, citing his “failure” to maintain law and order in the state as the reason behind the alleged attacks on Congress leaders during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra being led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

UOF general secretary, and leader of Assam Jatiya Parishad, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, speaking to the media, along with chief of Raijor Dal, Akhil Gogoi, said that “Sarma must resign from his post as it is indeed shameful that the attacks took place on the leader of the largest opposition party of the country, who was a guest in our state”.

The opposition leaders said that Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was attacked by “hired goons” of BJP” who also “pelted stones” at the car of Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, and “injured” Assam unit Congress chief Bhupen Borah on Sunday in Sonitpur district.

Also Read Rahul Gandhi stopped from visiting Assam temple

They submitted: “Even if we assume that the Chief Minister did not incite these attacks, it clearly reflects his failure to maintain the law and order situation.”

The Opposition leaders also said that the attacks on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra brought disgrace to the state known for its hospitality, and demonstrated Sarma’s inability to protect opposition leaders and citizens.

The forum’s leaders submitted that Sarma must accept his failure and tender his resignation immediately.