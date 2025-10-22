Assam govt to introduce bills ‘love jihad’, polygamy: CM Himanta

Nagaon: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday stated that the state government will introduce several bills addressing issues such as ‘love jihad’ and polygamy during the upcoming Assembly session, scheduled to take place next month.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function here, Sarma said details will be shared once the state cabinet approves the draft bills.

“In the coming session of Assam Assembly, we will introduce some important and historic bills on issues like ‘love jihad’, polygamy, preservation of Satras (Vaishnavite monastery) and land rights to tea tribes,” he added.

“We will be able to tell you the details when the cabinet approves the same,” Sarma said without sharing any further details.