‘Assam will become part of Bangladesh if…’: Himanta

Earlier this month, Bangladesh’s newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah reportedly said that Dhaka should "isolate" India's northeastern states.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 23rd December 2025 7:02 pm IST
Assam CM and Muslims
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Chabua: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that Assam will “automatically be included” in Bangladesh if the number of people from the neighbouring country residing in the northeastern state increased by another 10 percent.

Sarma, speaking to reporters after an official event here, said he has been raising this issue for the last five years.

“In Assam, 40 percent of the population are Bangladeshi-origin people. If it increases 10 percent more, we will automatically be included,” he said when asked on a reported comment by a leader in Bangladesh about merging the northeast with the neighbouring nation.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

“That is why I have been shouting (about the issue) for the last five years,” he added.

Earlier this month, Bangladesh’s newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah reportedly said that Dhaka should “isolate” India’s northeastern states, and extend support to separatist elements in the region if New Delhi attempted to destabilise his country.

Abdullah claimed that the northeastern states were geographically “vulnerable” as they were dependent on the narrow ‘Siliguri Corridor’, also called the ‘Chicken’s Neck’, for connectivity with the Indian mainland.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 23rd December 2025 7:02 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button