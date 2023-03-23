Assault on journo case: Salman Khan’s plea to be heard on Mar 30

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court will on March 30 give its ruling on Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s plea challenging the process (summons) issued to him by a lower court in a case related to his alleged misbehaviour with a journalist in 2019.

The HC, after hearing submissions of both sides, on Thursday reserved its order for March 30.

Journalist Ashok Pandey had alleged that in April 2019, Khan and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh had abused and assaulted him. He had filed a private complaint before the magistrate’s court in suburban Andheri, seeking criminal action against the duo.

The magistrate’s court, presiding over the complaint, had issued summons to the 57-year-old superstar last year after noting that a police report submitted in the matter stated that offences under Indian Penal Code sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) are made out against the accused persons.

Later, Khan had approached the HC challenging the process (summons) issued to him by the lower court. The ‘Dabangg’ actor, in his plea, had sought the HC to quash the lower court order.

Pandey had alleged the actor had snatched his mobile phone while cycling on a Mumbai street when some mediapersons started clicking his photos.

The filmstar had allegedly entered into an argument with him and also issued threat, the journalist had claimed in the complaint.