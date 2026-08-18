Mumbai: Telugu astrologer Venu Swamy is once again making headlines with his controversial predictions about film celebrities and politicians. Known for his provocative astrological forecasts, he has often faced public backlash and criticism over his comments on the personal lives of celebrities.

In his latest podcast with Eha TV, Venu Swamy made fresh predictions about Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Sonakshi Sinha, and his claims are now grabbing attention online.

Venu Swamy claimed that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh could face marital issues after welcoming their second child. The couple is currently expecting their second baby and is reportedly in the third trimester. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first daughter, Dua, in September 2024 and announced their second pregnancy in April 2026.

Deepika Padukone, Dua and Ranveer Singh (Instagram)

He also made a prediction about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s marriage, claiming that the couple could face issues after June 2027. Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, after dating for seven years. They had a civil marriage ceremony at Sonakshi’s Mumbai home under the Special Marriage Act.

This is not the first time Venu Swamy has faced controversy over predictions involving celebrity marriages. In 2024, he faced severe backlash and a formal complaint from media associations to the Telangana State Women’s Commission after predicting a future divorce between actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha (Instagram)

Now, his latest claims about Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are going viral on social media. Neither of the stars has reacted to these claims so far.