Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st September 2023 5:57 pm IST
ASUS launches affordable Chromebook CX1 series in India

New Delhi: Taiwanese consumer electronics major ASUS on Friday launched an affordable Chromebook CX1 series with 14 and 15-inch lightweight and sustainable options in India.

ASUS Chromebook CX1400 and CX1500 starts from Rs 21,990 and for a limited time, they can be bought on Flipkart from Rs 18,990.

The devices offer Intel Celeron N4500 processor, immersive lay-flat display, Wi-Fi 6 and up to 11-hour long battery, with up to high-quality 3-cell 50Wh battery pack and 45W Fast USB-C charging.

With up to a bright, clear Full-HD display in 14-inch and 15-inch screen options in both Flip touchscreen and non-flip variants, ASUS Chromebook CX1 series is powered by a power-efficient processor paired along with up to superfast LPDDR4X 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

“With extended battery life and military-grade durability, the new Chromebooks deliver best-in-class performance at an affordable price point. The new range offers enhanced RAM and storage options, while the default Titan C Chip ensures hardware encryption for heightened security,” said Dinesh Sharma, VP, Commercial PC and Smartphones System Business Group, ASUS India.

The laptops offer an immersive Full-HD display with up to wide-view technology and touchscreen, crisp stereo audio, along with a 720p HD camera.

The devices feature full capabilities of Google Workspace, plus Google Play Store android apps, Google Assistant and 100GB Google One cloud storage.

