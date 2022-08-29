At 21, Jannat Zubair's HUGE net worth is...

Mumbai: Social media sensation and television actress Jannat Zubair has come a long way in her journey towards success. Be it her Instagram reels or her acting prowess, she is one of the few actors who has attained massive stardom at the young age of 21. Currently, she has been hogging the headlines for showcasing her daredevil personality in Rohit Shetty’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Jannat Zubair forayed into acting at the age of 10 with Star One’s show Dill Mill Gayye. However, she gained immense fame through her stint in Colors TV’s Phulwa in 2011. Ever since then she has been on a roll with several hit shows and films like Luv Ka The End, Hichki, and Tu Aashiqui.

It is to be noted that Jannat Zubair is not only famous but also one of the most bankable actresses. Recently, she created history after she became the highest-paid contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi with a fee of a whopping Rs. 18 lakha per episode.

Well, as Jannat Zubair turns 21 today, we decided to dig a little to find out her net worth and it’s massive.

Jannat Zubair’s Net Worth

According to multiple reports, Jannat Zubair’s net worth is a whopping Rs. 19 crores. Reportedly, her monthly income is Rs. 25 lakhs and more. Quite a hefty amount for a 21-year-old, isn’t it?

Furthermore, Jannat’s charges for social media promotions also contribute a huge amount to her net worth. She currently enjoys 44M followers on Instagram.