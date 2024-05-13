At 35.7%, Srinagar sees highest turnout in LS polls in 2 decades

Srinagar: A 36 percent voter turnout was recorded in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Monday, May 13, which is second higher overall turnout for the seat in Jammu and Kashmir since 1989, according to officials.

Voting started at 7 am in the constituency in the fourth round of the seven-phase general elections.

This was the first major election in Jammu and Kashmir since the scrapping of Article 370.

The figures for previous years were shared as follows:

2019: 14.43%

2014: 25.86%

2009: 25.55%

2004: 18.57%

1999: 11.93%

1998: 30.06%

1996: 40.94%

As per EC data, as many as 24 candidates were in the fray for Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency. The redrawn Srinagar constituency comprises Srinagar, Ganderbal and Pulwama districts and parts of Budgam and Shopian districts. There are 17.48 lakh voters in the constituency.

It is important to mention that many first time voters were also seen casting their votes and people from many areas were seen enthusiast about the voting this time and participated in large numbers.

A person shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote in Ganderbal on Monday

A voter poses showing the inked finger behind a cutout of SVEEP in Ganderbal during the fourth phase of voting for LS elections on Monday.

Women voters stand in queue to cast their vote in Srinagar during the fourth phase LS elections on Monday.



Women voters stand in queue to cast their vote in Srinagar during the fourth phase LS elections on Monday.



Polling officers check the credentials of voters before allowing them to cast their vote in Srinagar on Monday.

A polling officer puts marks finger of a voter with indelible ink as he casts his vote in Srinagar on Monday.



A CRPF trooper stands guard on a wooden bridge in the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Election on Monday.



A CRPF trooper stands guard outside a polling station in Srinagar during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election on Monday.

Amid tight security measures women, voters stand in queue to cast their vote in Srinagar on Monday.