At 35.7%, Srinagar sees highest turnout in LS polls in 2 decades

Srinagar: A 36 percent voter turnout was recorded in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Monday, May 13, which is second higher overall turnout for the seat in Jammu and Kashmir since 1989, according to officials.
Voting started at 7 am in the constituency in the fourth round of the seven-phase general elections.
This was the first major election in Jammu and Kashmir since the scrapping of Article 370.
The figures for previous years were shared as follows:
- 2019: 14.43%
- 2014: 25.86%
- 2009: 25.55%
- 2004: 18.57%
- 1999: 11.93%
- 1998: 30.06%
- 1996: 40.94%
As per EC data, as many as 24 candidates were in the fray for Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency. The redrawn Srinagar constituency comprises Srinagar, Ganderbal and Pulwama districts and parts of Budgam and Shopian districts. There are 17.48 lakh voters in the constituency.
It is important to mention that many first time voters were also seen casting their votes and people from many areas were seen enthusiast about the voting this time and participated in large numbers.