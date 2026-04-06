At Adilabad, Telangana CM says Congress will stay in power till 2034

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said Adilabad will be developed as an industrial hub, tourism hub and an educational centre by 2034, till when he predicted that Congress will continue to stay in power in the state.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation-stone for Rs 225 crore construction works to expand the Basar Gnana Saraswathi temple in Nirmal district on Monday, April 6. He performed his grandson Riyansh’s “Aksharabhyasam” at the temple on the occasion.

Speaking at a public meeting later at Pipri village of Bazarhathnoor mandal in Adilabad district as part of the “Praja Palana- Pragathi Nivedika” 99-day action plan, he declared that even if more funds were needed for the temple’s development, the state government would not hesitate to spend it.

Pipri was the village from where Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka had started his “People’s March” padayatra five years ago, which ended at Khammam covering a distance of 1,400 km.

At the Pipri public meeting, he unveiled plaques for development projects worth Rs 1,238 crore. These included foundation stones for three Young India Integrated Residential Schools, local lift irrigation schemes, and road works, among others.

Revanth Reddy ordered the inclusion of the Gudem Gutta Satyanarayana Swamy temple in the Rs 500 crore Godavari Pushkaralu development works. The temple, located on the riverbank in Mancherial district, falls along the stretch being developed from Basar to Bhadrachalam.

The announcement came after Mancherial MLA K Premsagar Rao requested the Chief Minister for it, stating that the temple deserved an upgrade as people from across the state and beyond visit the temple to perform “Satyanarayana Vratam” there.

Airport at Adilabad

Revanth Reddy also announced that he was hopeful of laying the foundation stone for the proposed airport in Adilabad before June 2 this year.

“But to have an airport, we also need to have passengers. That is why we have decided to develop an industrial zone in Adilabad on thousands of acres, for which land acquisition is being done swiftly. It will create jobs for Adivasi youth locally,” he said, while also mentioning that 60 per cent of the region is covered with forests.

The CM also announced that soon a university will be established in Adilabad, and declared that Congress government will take the responsibility of completing the construction of Pranahita-Chevella Project from Tummidihetti to Chevella, which was redesigned for the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

No reorganisation of mandals: Revanth Reddy

In response to the requests from Congress leaders who wanted certain mandals and revenue divisions to be reorganised, Revanth Reddy said that the Centre has given stern instructions that the boundaries of mandals, revenue divisions and districts couldn’t be changed till March 31, 2027.

“The Centre said that a judicial commission will be constituted to examine the feasibility of doing any such reorganisation exercise. We can get it done through the judicial commission,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister made another declaration on the occasion, that this year, Indiramma sarees will be parrot green in colour.

“Last year, the Indiramma sarees had the colour of a blue jay. This time, the women will look like parrots in their parrot green sarees,” he announced, directing Bhatti Vikramarka to release funds for the same.

He assured the people of Adilabad that he will visit the region every two months hereon, to either lay foundation-stones or to inaugurate various developmental works.