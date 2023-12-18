At least 110 people killed in Israeli strikes in northern Gaza

The strikes on Sunday hit the Jabaliya refugee camp, the largest in Gaza, as well as a residential block.

Destroyed buildings following Israeli attacks on Jabalia camp in Gaza. Photo: Anadolu Agency

Tel Aviv: At least 110 people, including women and children, were killed and 100 others injured in Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza’s Jabaliya region, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the Ministry, the strikes on Sunday hit the Jabaliya refugee camp, the largest in Gaza, as well as a residential block.

Although the Israeli military has not directly addressed the attacks, it only said that it was operating in the area and targeting terrorist infrastructure.

Since the October 7 Hamas attack, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has increased to nearly 19,000.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

