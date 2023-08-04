At least 20 cops hurt in clashes between TDP, YSRC workers in AP

At least 20 policemen and several TDP workers were injured in clashes between TDP and YSRC workers in Andhra Pradesh’s Chitoor district on Friday, August 4.

Several TDP workers also suffer bleeding injuries. Naidu, who holds Z+ NSG protection, slammed the police for not providing security and alleged that local YSRCP MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy was behind the attack.

The violence took place after YSRC workers allegedly pelted stones on TDP chief Chadrababu Naidu’s road show in Chitoor. Naidu had earlier called a YSRC MLA ‘Ravana’.

According to Chittoor SP Rishanth Reddy, the clashes were caused by a derogatory statement made by Naidu while addressing a rally in Mulakalacheruvu of Annamaya district, calling Thamballepalli MLA as ‘Ravana’.

(This is a developing story; further details are awaited)