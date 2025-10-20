At least 23 Indian crew rescued after LPG vessel catches fire off Yemen coast

The incident took place on Saturday when the ship was sailing southeast of Aden on its way to Djibouti.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 20th October 2025 2:16 pm IST
An aerial view of the Cameroon-flagged LPG carrier MV Falcon showing fire damage on deck after an onboard explosion off the coast of Yemen.
Cameroon-flagged LPG ship MV Falcon burns after explosion off Yemen coast. Photo: X

Djibouti City: 23 Indian crew members onboard MV Falcon, which caught fire and was adrift off the Yemen coast following an explosion, have been rescued and safely handed over to the Djiboutian Coast Guard. 

The Cameroon-flagged MV Falcon, which was sailing southeast of the port of Aden, Yemen, with destination Djibouti, caught fire after an explosion onboard on Saturday, October 18.

The vessel was fully loaded with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Upon receipt of an urgent distress request from the vessel’s master, UNAVFOR ASPIDES, a purely defensive operation that protects civilian ships and crews navigating the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, initiated a search operation. 

“EUNAVFOR ASPIDES, under the coordination of Rear Admiral Andrea Quondamatteo, Force Commander of ASPIDES, has successfully coordinated a SAR (SEARCH AND RESCUE) operation,” a statement released by ASPIDES said.   

“MV MEDA successfully rescued 24 crewmembers of MV FALCON (1 Ukrainian and 23 Indians),” it added. 

The MV Falcon was escorted to the Port of Djibouti, where the rescued seafarers were safely handed over to the Djiboutian Coast Guard.

Out of a crew of 26, two members are still reported missing.

ASPIDES has informed all competent Authorities that vessels in the area have to maintain a safe distance due to the risk of explosion since the MV Falcon is carrying LPG.

