At least 24 airports closed for civilian flights till May 15

New Delhi: At least 24 airports in northern and western parts of the country, including Srinagar and Chandigarh, have been shut for civilian flights till May 15, sources said on Friday.

Earlier, these airports were closed for civilian flights till May 10 in view of the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

The sources said at least 24 airports have been closed for civilian flights till 05:29 hours of May 15. The airports include Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishengarh, Patiala, Shimla, Dharamsala, and Bathinda.

Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Leh, Bikaner, Pathankot, Jammu, Jamnagar, and Bhuj are among the other airports that have been temporarily closed for civilian flights.

“Following a notification from aviation authorities on continued closure of multiple airports in India, Air India flights to and from the following stations — Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Bhuj, Jamnagar and Rajkot — are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 15 May,” the airline said in a post on X.

Air India also said customers holding valid tickets for travel during this period will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations.

In a post on X, IndiGo said in accordance with the latest directives from the relevant authorities, all flights to and from 10 destinations will remain cancelled until 0529 hours on May 15 due to temporary airport closures.

The airports are Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Bikaner, Rajkot, Jodhpur and Kishangarh. “These precautionary measures have been instituted with your safety and security as our highest priority,” the airline said.

The military conflict between India and Pakistan has intensified. Under Operation Sindoor, armed forces had carried out strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday in retaliation against the Pahalgam terror attack that had killed at least 26 people last month.

