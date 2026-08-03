At least 35 killed in Sudan army drone strike on Darfur court

The incident adds to mounting civilian casualties in the war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sakina Fatima  |   Published:
Thick black smoke rising from buildings after drone attacks in Sudan.
Thick smoke billows over buildings after a reported drone attack in Sudan. (Representative image)

Khartoum: At least 35 people were killed in a Sudanese army drone strike on a civil court in Sudan’s Darfur region, a rights group said.

Emergency Lawyers, an independent group documenting atrocities in Sudan, said on Sunday afternoon drones targeted the headquarters of the civil court in Al-Zawiya Gara village in North Darfur State, “a civilian facility that plays a judicial and social role in the region.”

“Directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law,” said the group in a statement, and demanded an investigation.

Subhan Bakery

Sudan plunged into all-out war in April 2023, between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese military, leaving at least 59,000 people killed, according to Armed Conflict Location & Event Data, a conflict monitoring group. Aid groups say the figure is an undercount and the true number could be many times higher.

Drone warfare has become a signature in the country’s battle, with both sides carrying out strikes. It is now the leading cause of death in Sudan, according to the United Nations, accounting for 80% of civilian deaths during the first four months of 2026.

The Sudanese army did not respond to requests for comment.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sakina Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Associated Press

Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, and a taste of the great journalism produced by AP members and customers.
Back to top button