Iran rejects Trump claim of talks, Hormuz focus remains

Iran on Monday, August 3, denied US President Donald Trump’s claim that negotiations between Washington and Tehran were set to begin, while confirming that discussions with Oman on a temporary shipping arrangement through the Strait of Hormuz are continuing.

The developments came 156 days after the outbreak of the US-Israel war on Iran, with diplomacy unfolding alongside continued military signalling and heightened tensions in the Gulf.

Also Read Trapped in Iran for a year: Two Indian seafarers plead for help

Iran rules out US negotiations

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said there are no talks with Washington and no plans to exchange delegations.

Instead, Tehran is focused on negotiations with Oman over a proposed navigation corridor through the Strait of Hormuz. The plan would establish a single shipping route with separate inbound and outbound lanes designed to safeguard the sovereignty and security interests of both countries.

Baghaei said reaching an agreement with Oman would not, by itself, reopen the strategic waterway. He maintained that shipping remains disrupted because of continued US and Israeli military operations, not because of differences between Iran and Oman.

Speaking aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said he had postponed planned military strikes after consulting Gulf leaders, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

According to Trump, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar all favoured diplomacy over military escalation. He said the proposed negotiations would focus on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear programme, although he did not disclose where the talks would take place or who would attend.

Trump also repeated that the cancelled operation would have been the largest US military attack since World War II and claimed the framework for a diplomatic agreement was already emerging.

Iranian media dismissed Trump’s assertion that Tehran had requested Washington to cancel the planned strikes.

Also Read UAE urged Trump to take decisive action on Iran: Report

Saudi Arabia warns of wider regional impact

The Associated Press, citing a source familiar with the discussions, reported that Saudi officials told the Trump administration the kingdom, Qatar and the UAE were capable of defending themselves against possible Iranian retaliation. However, they warned that Kuwait remained more vulnerable to attacks by Iran-backed Iraqi militias.

The source added that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman cautioned Trump that any escalation could have serious consequences for the global economy if Iran responded by targeting US allies in the Gulf.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: Reuters

CENTCOM reviews strategy

CNN reported that a senior officer in the intelligence branch of US Central Command (CENTCOM) circulated an internal email last Wednesday inviting military analysts to propose “new creative and unconventional ways to pressure and punish Iran”.

According to the report, the request reflected an internal review of strategy as officials considered additional options while recognising the need to reassess their approach.

CNN also quoted sources as saying the White House still aims to secure a negotiated settlement while maintaining pressure on Tehran.

Responding to the report, Centcom spokesperson Capt Timothy Hawkins said the command has a long tradition of encouraging innovative thinking and routinely seeks ideas from personnel across all ranks to improve operational effectiveness.

Iran claims drone interception

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on Monday that it had shot down an MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC-affiliated Sepah News agency said the aircraft was intercepted by Iranian air defences but did not identify its operator. It also claimed Iran has intercepted more than 30 US Reaper drones since the conflict began on February 28. The claims have not been independently verified.

Pentagon reiterates readiness

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said American forces remain prepared for military action despite Washington’s renewed diplomatic efforts.

In a post on X, Hegseth echoed Trump’s earlier remarks, saying the Pentagon remains “locked and loaded” and had been prepared for military action on a scale “not seen since World War II”.

Oil prices decline

Oil prices fell on Monday after Trump’s announcement of fresh diplomatic efforts raised hopes of easing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

The Japanese yen also strengthened after US and Japanese officials confirmed a rare coordinated intervention to support the currency.

Iran executes two over alleged espionage

Separately, Iranian state media reported that two Iranian nationals were executed on Monday after being convicted of passing sensitive military and security information to Israel during the conflict.

Meanwhile, President Masoud Pezeshkian said the memorandum of understanding with the United States, approved by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, remains the basis for any future negotiations and that Washington must honour its commitments before further diplomatic progress can be made.