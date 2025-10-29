At least 91 Palestinians killed in Gaza after Netanyahu orders ‘forceful’ strikes

Gaza City: At least 91 Palestinians, including 35 children, were killed and several others injured after Israeli forces launched fresh air and artillery strikes across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night, October 28, raising fears of a collapse of the United States (US)-brokered ceasefire.

Medical sources told Al Jazeera Arabic on Wednesday, October 29, that the dead included three people sheltering inside a school in Beit Lahiya and another three in tents for displaced Palestinians in al-Mawasi.

Mahmud Basal, spokesperson for Gaza’s civil defence agency, told AFP that emergency teams were still pulling bodies and survivors from under the rubble after “intense overnight bombardments.”

A Palestinian child receives treatment after the Israeli attack in Gaza. Photo: Reuters

According to Anadolu Agency, Israeli strikes hit homes, tents sheltering displaced civilians, a vehicle, a shelter, and a hospital inside the so-called “yellow line.”

This comes following an order from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who directed the military to “carry out immediate and forceful strikes” in Gaza after meeting his top security minister

Following security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu has directed the military to immediately carry out forceful strikes in the Gaza Strip. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 28, 2025

Israel claimed the operation came in response to a ceasefire violation by Hamas, accusing the group of opening fire on Israeli troops in Rafah earlier in the day. However, Hamas denied any involvement, saying in a statement that it remained committed to the US-backed ceasefire.

The Israeli military confirmed that a 37-year-old soldier was also killed “in battle” in the southern Gaza Strip.

Minutes after Netanyahu’s order, Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, announced the postponement of a planned handover of a hostage’s body, citing “occupation violations.” The group said that any escalation would delay ongoing recovery efforts.

Netanyahu denounced the move, calling it a “clear breach” of the truce, which obliges Hamas to return all hostage remains without delay.

Trump says Gaza ceasefire not ‘jeopardised’ by Israeli strikes

US President Donald Trump, speaking on Wednesday morning, October 29, insisted that the ceasefire remained intact despite renewed violence.

“Nothing is going to jeopardise the ceasefire,” Trump said aboard Air Force One, en route from Japan to South Korea. “You have to understand, Hamas is a very small part of peace in the Middle East, and they have to behave.”

He defended Israel’s response, saying, “They took out an Israeli soldier, so the Israelis hit back — and they should hit back. When that happens, they should respond.”

The ceasefire, part of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan, took effect on October 10 after weeks of negotiations. However, Gaza’s authorities have accused Israel of repeatedly violating the agreement through continued military actions and restrictions.

The Gaza Government Media Office said Israel has committed 125 violations since the truce began, killing 94 Palestinians and injuring hundreds more.

Overall, the death toll in Gaza since October 7, 2023, has reached 68,531, mostly women and children, with more than 170,000 injured. Thousands remain missing beneath the ruins of bombed neighbourhoods as rescue crews struggle to reach trapped civilians.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect the latest casualty figures and new information about the Israeli attacks in Gaza.