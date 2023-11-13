At least 8 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria

The US has launched a third strike since October 26 to counter drone and rocket attacks on American troops in Syria and Iraq, triggered by the Israel-Hamas war

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th November 2023 8:42 pm IST
The Defense Department released a video of a Nov. 8 airstrike on what it said was a weapons warehouse in eastern Syria linked to Iran-backed militias. Photo: AP

At least eight pro-Iranian fighters were killed in United States (US) strikes in eastern Syria, according to a Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) on Monday, November 13.

This comes after US aircraft on Sunday, November 12, struck a weapons storage facility and command and control center used by Iran-linked militants in Syria.

In a statement, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the strikes targeted a training facility near the city of Albu Kamal and a safe house near the city of Mayadeen.

“The President has no higher priority than the safety of US personnel, and he directed today’s action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests,” Austin added.

The US has launched a third strike since October 26 to counter drone and rocket attacks on American troops in Syria and Iraq, triggered by the Israel-Hamas war.

Since October 17, US and coalition forces stationed in Iraq and Syria have been attacked at least 46 times.

