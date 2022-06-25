ATC invites Andhra CM Jagan to inaugurate Visakhapatnam plant

Published: 25th June 2022
AP: CM Jagan invited to inaugurate ATC plant
AP CM Jagan Reddy with ATC Tires director Toshio Fujiwara

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was on Friday invited to inaugurate ATC Tires Plant, set up at Achyuthapuram in Visakhapatnam. The plant is set to be launched in August this year.

ATC Tires Director Toshio Fujiwara along with the representatives from the company called on the chief minister. ATC, The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., is a Japanese company that formed a joint tires group (ATG) with subsidiary companies and has emerged as a world leader in the off-highway tire (OHT) business.

Over the years, the firm has spread to 120 countries across six continents, in India, ATC has two manufacturing plants one at Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) and the other in Dahej (Gujarat).

ATC has established a plant in Achyuthapuram with an investment of Rs 1750 crore. The initial production capacity of the plant is 135 Metric Tons (MT0 per day, which would also create employment for 2,000 people.

The firm manufactures small tires (AFC Segment), Large Bias Tires (Agri & Cons), Radial Tires (Agri), Radial (OTR), Bias Tires, OTR Tires, Forestry Tires, and Solid Tires.

