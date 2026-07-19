Athawale: No need for Pradhan to resign over NEET leak

Srinagar: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday, July 18, said his colleague Dharmendra Pradhan need not resign over the NEET paper leak, claiming that action has been taken against those involved in the scam.

He also said Sonam Wangchuk should call of his hunger strike, assuring that steps will be taken by the government to ensure that paper leak does not happen again.

“There is no need for Dharmendra Pradhan to resign. NEET paper leak is not a good thing for us, but it is not as if no action has been taken in this regard,” Athawale told reporters on the sidelines of an event Srinagar.

He said several accused persons have been arrested in connection with the paper leak with a significant number of them arrested from Maharashtra.

“Wangchuk has the right to give suggestions on how to prevent paper leak, but there is no need for Pradhan to resign,” he added.