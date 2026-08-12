Atif Aslam: I don’t miss working in India, thanks for banning

Mumbai: Atif Aslam is not just a celebrated Pakistani singer but a voice that has enjoyed immense love and popularity across India for years. From soulful Bollywood hits to his iconic playback tracks and live performances, Atif has built a strong fan base among Indian audiences, transcending borders and musical boundaries. Even amid changing India-Pakistan entertainment dynamics, his songs continue to remain popular, reflecting the lasting impact he has had on Indian music lovers.

Atif Aslam has now opened up about his nearly decade-long absence from the Indian music industry, revealing that he does not miss working in India but deeply misses the fans who have continued to support his music. In a candid conversation with Kris Fade, the singer reflected on the ban on Pakistani artistes and explained how the situation unexpectedly pushed him to explore his own musical identity.

‘I don’t miss working over there’

Atif Aslam (Instagram)

Atif acknowledged that Pakistani artistes have been barred from working in India for almost 10 years, while Indian artistes have also faced restrictions in Pakistan. Despite being away from the Indian entertainment industry, he said his music continues to find its way to listeners.

“Don’t feel bad about it, don’t feel sad about it. I always wanted to tell you that I miss you guys. I don’t miss working over there, but I miss you guys,” Atif said, addressing his Indian fans.

Atif Aslam also thanked those who banned him

Interestingly, Atif said the ban also changed the direction of his career. According to the singer, being unable to work as a playback singer in India encouraged him to focus on creating and releasing his own music.

“I have learnt a lot from playback singing and if this ban didn’t happen, I think I would be unable to make my own music. So I thank you guys for that as well,” he said.

Going a step further, Atif added that he was grateful even to those responsible for the ban, as it gave him an opportunity to explore himself as an artiste. “I thank those who have banned me as well, otherwise I wouldn’t be able to explore myself,” he said.

‘My music will definitely reach you’

Despite his absence from Bollywood, Atif Aslam believes his connection with Indian listeners has remained intact. He claimed that fans continue to find ways to listen to his music, saying, “If you love me enough, you will know where to find me.”

He also recalled how his own musical journey began, when his first single reached audiences through radio, CDs and cassettes despite people not knowing who he was.

Atif Aslam’s enduring popularity in India

Atif’s comments come against the backdrop of his enduring popularity among Indian music lovers. The singer became a familiar voice in Bollywood with chartbusters such as ‘Tera Hone Laga Hoon,’ ‘Tu Jaane Na,’ ‘Pehli Nazar Mein,’ ‘Jeena Jeena,’ ‘Tere Sang Yaara’ and ‘Dil Diyan Gallan.’ His soulful voice and romantic songs continue to hold a nostalgic place among Bollywood listeners, even after years of his absence from the Indian film industry.