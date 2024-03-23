Atif Aslam reveals his daughter Haleema’s face to world [Photos]

Islamabad: Renowned playback singer Atif Aslam melted hearts across social media today as he celebrated his daughter Haleema’s birthday by sharing adorable glimpses of her with the world. Atif, who is married to the lovely Sara Bharwana, is a proud father to three children, with Haleema being the youngest addition to their family.

In a touching post on social media, Atif introduced his little princess to the world, showcasing her charming smile and cute piggy tails. Alongside the precious photos, he wrote a heartfelt message, “Baba has kept princess shoe in his pocket, jab Haleema ko chahaye ho ga bta dena. Unconditional Happy birthday 23/03/23.”

The photos of Haleema swiftly captured the hearts of netizens, quickly going viral and amassing over 100,000 likes within just 30 minutes of being shared.

Last year, Atif shared the joyous news of Haleema’s arrival on social media but kept her face hidden from view. He wrote in the caption, “Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived Both baby and sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam 23/03/2023 #ramadan.”

Atif, who is popular in India with songs such as Woh Lamhe, Tere Bin, Pehli Nazar and Kaise Bataiye, welcomed his elder son Abdul Ahad in 2014, while his younger son Aaryan was born in 2019. Atif and Sarah, who is an educationist got married in Lahore in 2013.