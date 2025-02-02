Atif Aslam’s ‘Dil Se Re’ performance video goes viral

Mumbai: Pakistani singer Atif Aslam amazed fans at his recent live concert in Dubai. He sang Dil Se Re, a famous song from Shah Rukh Khan’s 1998 movie Dil Se. His performance was full of energy and emotion, leaving the audience spellbound. A video of the event has gone viral on social media.

Atif Aslam’s Dubai Concert

Atif shared a video from the concert on Instagram, where he performed Dil Se Re, a song originally composed by AR Rahman. As soon as he started singing, the crowd cheered loudly, enjoying every moment.

In his Instagram post, Atif wrote:

“Some masterpieces y’all wanted to hear. LEKIN Dil hai to dard bhi to hoga na …. P.S. Thank you for loving Channa. #borderlessworld #atifaslam #aadeez #dubai”

Fans flooded the comments with love and excitement. Some fans, however, preferred the original version by AR Rahman.

Atif Aslam’s Connection with Shah Rukh Khan

Atif once recorded the song Gerua for SRK’s film Dilwale in 2015. However, it was later sung by Arijit Singh. In a 2021 interview, Atif shared that he had sent the song to SRK’s team, but it never reached him.

Atif Aslam remains popular worldwide, especially in India, despite restrictions on Pakistani artists. His Bollywood songs are still loved by many. His Dil Se Re performance in Dubai proves that great music knows no borders.