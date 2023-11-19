Atiq’s kin booked for grabbing Waqf property

Prayagraj: An FIR has been registered against slain gangster Atiq Ahmed’s younger brother and a former MLA Ashraf’s wife Zainab Fatima and six others at the Puramufti police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj for illegally occupying Sunni Waqf Board land, selling plots from it, and also undertaking construction and selling them.

The six others are Ashraf’s two brothers-in-law, Zaid and Saddam, a village head Shibli of Hatwa village, a Mutawalli, Mohd Asiyan and his wife Zeenat, as well as one Tariq of village Hatwa.

The piece of land they are alleged to have occupied is worth Rs 50 crore and was allegedly occupied using forged documents, the police said.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Waqf Board caretaker Mabood Ahmad under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 468 (forgery of document for purpose of cheating), 471 (knowingly using a forged document pretending it as genuine,) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and an investigation is now on, said SHO of Puramufti police station Ajeet Singh.

According to the complainant, after the murders of Atiq and his younger brother, Ashraf, their henchmen and Ashraf’s kin grabbed property worth Rs 50 crore of Sunni Waqf Board in Puramufti area.

The property was then sold to shopkeepers after plotting and undertaking construction on them that resulted in financial benefits to Ashraf’s wife and brothers-in-law, among others.

Among those booked in the case, Saddam, carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was arrested by the UP special task force (STF) a few days back.

Ashraf’s wife, Zainab, is absconding and is wanted in connection with the February 24 triple murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards.